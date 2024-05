Photos

New building for MPD retired officers inaugurated

LOOK: The event was led by Ret. P/Major Bonifacio Aporro, Ret. P/Gen. Pedro Bulaong, and 5th District Congressman Erwin Tieng. Congressman Tieng graced the inauguration of a building dedicated to MPD retired officers and personnel during a simple ceremony held at the MPD grounds on UN Avenue in Malate, Manila, on Saturday morning. | via Pat Santos