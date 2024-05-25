NATO setting up ‘drone wall’

Six member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have agreed to up a “drone wall” along their border with Russia and Belarusia to protect against intrusion by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and detect smuggling.

The drone wall will stretch north to south from Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Drones will be used to protect the border against what Lithuania said are provocations and security concerns related to Russia’s war with Ukraine, according to a statement from Lithuania.

The wall will also have physical infrastructure, surveillance systems and other technologies, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told the BNS news agency on Friday.

In addition to deploying drones to monitor the border, the countries would also use anti-drone systems to stop enemy UAVs.