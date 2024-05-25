MERALCO RAMPS UP MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES IN MARIKINA CITY

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has ramped up its preventive maintenance and upgrading activities in Marikina City to further improve the quality and delivery of electricity service in the area.

Part of the series of proactive maintenance activities of the power distributor in the city involves the upgrading of two pole-mounted transformers from 10 kilovolt-amperes (kVA) to 50 kVA along Tangerine Street in SSS Village, Concepcion II. The project is intended to improve the efficiency, reliability, and safety of the power system.

“Meralco has been proactively conducting various maintenance activities across our franchise area to continuously improve the quality and reliability of our electricity service,” Meralco First Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet said.

Meralco continuously invests in the improvement of its distribution system to ensure the delivery of safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers as part of its commitment to #KeepingTheLightsOn and #PoweringABrighterTomorrow.