Medical Act reforms set

An association of medical schools on Saturday welcomed the filing of a bill seeking to reform the medical education curriculum and the registration process for foreign medical graduates.

“It only goes to show that the Senate recognizes the urgency of the situation,” Julito Vitriolo, the group’s principal legal and technical consultant, told Daily Tribune in an interview.

“This is a very vital and timely action of the Senate because it reinforces the need to overhaul and reform the Medical Act of 1959 and bring medical education to the 21st century,” Vitriolo, a former executive director of the Commission on Higher Education, added.

He said the old medical act had become a stumbling block to the influx of medical students.

Amend old medical law

“With this, there is now a pathway if they [foreign medical students] want to practice as long as they pass the licensure exams,” Vitriolo said.

“The affected medical schools are one in thanking Senator Lapid for supporting their advocacy and their appeal for this long overdue changes,” he added.

Vitriolo also urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to support bills amending the old medical act, saying the influx of foreign medical students, specifically Indian medical students, will help boost the country’s economic growth.

“To President Bongbong Marcos, hopefully, the executive branch can respond positively and swiftly,” Vitriolo said.

He also urged the Chief Executive to adopt interim measures to alleviate and address the dilemma of thousands of medical students, specifically Indian students, whose fate lies hanging in the balance.

“We have a good relationship with India, then it’s about time we recognized the plight of these Indian students and help them in their education in the Philippines,” Vitriolo said.

The Philippines is the number one education destination for Indian students because they believe the Philippines can provide them with a good quality education.

“Many Indians are coming here to our country because their schools are already full. They go to other countries to study and the Philippines is their number one destination. And because we can’t address their issue on registration, they don’t come anymore. What a missed opportunity,” Vitriolo said.

But now, with this development, they will come again to study here in the Philippines,” he added.

Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez also filed House Bill 10145 or An Act Providing For A Philippine Medical Act, Repealing For The Purpose Republic Act 2382 otherwise known as the Medical Act of 1959, allowing for the registration of foreign medical graduates of Philippine medical schools.