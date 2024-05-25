Marcos reappoints Cacdac after bypass

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reappointed Hans Leo Cacdac as ad interim secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) after being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Presidential Communications Office on Saturday said Cacdac’s reappointment was included in the list of presidential appointees released by Malacañang on Friday and “demonstrates President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence in the official.”

“With a deep sense of gratitude and humility, I receive news of my reappointment. I am profoundly thankful to the President for his trust and confidence in my competence and abilities as I continue to serve as the steward of millions of our beloved overseas Filipino workers and their families,” Cacdac said in a statement.

Confirmation deferred

On Thursday, the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress adjourned sine die on Thursday, prompting the CA to defer Cacdac’s confirmation.

The CA — composed of the Senate President as ex officio chairman, 12 Senate and 12 House of Representatives members — is mandated to screen presidential appointees.

On Tuesday, Rep. Rodante Marcoleta of the SAGIP Partylist filed a motion to suspend Cacdac’s appointment during the CA committee on labor hearing due to lack of time.

Two people appeared before the CA questioning Cacdac’s leadership and opposed his appointment.

In a press briefing over the weekend, newly installed Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero noted that Cacdac’s appointment has been bypassed and he needs to be reappointed by the President.

Lawmakers will reconvene on 22 July to begin the third regular session of the Congress.