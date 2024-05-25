LTFRB clarifies MC taxi issue stand

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Saturday has stressed that its technical working group (TWG) has not recommended the termination of the five-year motorcycle taxi pilot program.

In a statement, LTFRB chair Teofilo Guadiz III clarified that the TWG did not endorse the termination of the program and what was terminated was the gathering of data on the study on the motorcycle taxi program.

Guadiz also pointed out that the recommendation to limit the program to only three players in Metro Manila is untrue.

“The endorsement of the TWG MC Taxi group is to add more players and expand it to more places,” said Guadiz, adding that expanding the number of players and the places of operation, it will enable the TWG to effectively ascertain the impact of the pilot study.

He also disclosed that lawmakers believe that a limited study of three players within Metro Manila is not reflective of an encompassing study on the impact of MC taxis on safety and security, economy, traffic and on other public transport modes.