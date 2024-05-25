Laure, Canino keep fire burning

Eya Laure and Angel Canino both swear on Friday night that they are going to continue putting the pedal to the metal after dismantling India to win their second game in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Laure, who established an early lead in the fourth frame with a flurry of attacks and sealed Alas Pilipinas’ 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18, win over the Indians by scoring the match point, said the Philippine squad is not letting go of the opportunity to continue its winning ways.

“Of course, we’re already here. We won’t drop it that easy. The opportunity doesn’t just come easily,” Laure said.

“Now that it’s already in front of us, we will maximize and we’ll keep doing the best thing to do as a team for the country.”

The former University of Santo Tomas Tigress dished out six points in the fourth frame alone as she ended up with 17 points from 15 attacks and two aces.

Meanwhile, natural outside hitter Angel Canino of de La Salle University made her impact despite being far from her comfort zone as she was assigned as the squad’s opposite hitter.

Canino remained consistent in their second game as she erupted with 22 points, from 19 attacks, two aces, and a block, after being hailed as the Player of the Game in their previous match-up with the Australians.

“We won’t be able to score those points if not for the team effort, and if everyone doesn’t work for it. We need each other inside the court,” Canino said.

“And those points, it’s not for us, it’s for the team, it’s for the Philippines.”

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 Most Valuable Player is treading on uncharted territory as it is her first time joining the senior women’s volleyball team on the international stage.

But Canino remains laser-focused on keeping the squad’s win streak intact.

“This is so different, and the opportunity given to us was so rare. We will grab it, and of course, whatever errors we see (during the game), we’ll try to minimize it next time,” Canino said.