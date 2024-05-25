Lady Blazers go for jugular

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

10 a.m. — Individual Awarding Ceremonies

11:30 a.m. — EAC vs Perpetual (m)

2 p.m. — Letran vs Saint Benilde (w)

Defending champion College of Saint Benilde shoots for a historic three-peat Sunday as it tries to finish off Letran College in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Blazers can end the season today and beat the Lady Knights when Game 2 goes underway at 2 p.m.

Saint Benilde showed its championship experience when it swept upstart Letran in Game 1, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14, last Sunday with veterans Michele Gamit and Gayle Pascual leading the way with 14 points apiece.

A victory today will not only secure the Lady Blazers’ third straight title and fourth women’s volleyball championship overall but it will also give them their 40th consecutive win going back as far as 2020 in Season 95.

Still, Saint Benilde head coach Jerry Yee doesn’t want his wards to take it easy just yet.

“There is still one more game so we need to go back to work,” said Yee, who has been with the school since 2018.

“You can call it boring, mismatch or whatever but we still need to work and secure this.”

A win today will also mean Lady Blazers Cloanne Mondoñedo, Pascual, Gamit and Jade Gentapa will end their collegiate careers as three-peat champions.

But should head coach Oliver Almadro and his Lady Knights snap Saint Benilde’s winning streak, an all-important Game 3 will be held in the same San Juan venue on 1 June.

Also gunning for a championship sweep is University of Perpetual Help System Dalta when it faces Emilio Aguinaldo College in Game 2 of the men’s volleyball finals at 11:30 a.m.