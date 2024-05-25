Internet sensation gets endorsement deal

Jeraldine Blackman was officially introduced on 22 May by Beautéderm chairwoman Rhea Tan who also launched three new products at the Beautéderm headquarters in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Tan, who started her beauty business in 2009, hopes this collaboration will help the brand reach more global consumers, highlighting Jeraldine’s global influence.

“We’re both Ilocanas. We share the same love for family, and we both honor our roots. Jeraldine is an inspiration especially to women. She’s authentic that’s why people love her,” Tan said.

“Jeraldine marks Beautéderm’s 15th anniversary. She’s the perfect influencer to do it. But it’s just the beginning. We will announce more surprises soon as part of this big milestone. We thank our consumers for their loyalty and support,” the skincare executive added.