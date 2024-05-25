Internet sensation gets endorsement deal

Jeraldine Blackman was officially introduced on 22 May by Beautéderm chairwoman Rhea Tan who also launched three new products at the Beautéderm headquarters in Angeles City, Pampanga.
Tan, who started her beauty business in 2009, hopes this collaboration will help the brand reach more global consumers, highlighting Jeraldine’s global influence.
“We’re both Ilocanas. We share the same love for family, and we both honor our roots. Jeraldine is an inspiration especially to women. She’s authentic that’s why people love her,” Tan said.
“Jeraldine marks Beautéderm’s 15th anniversary. She’s the perfect influencer to do it. But it’s just the beginning. We will announce more surprises soon as part of this big milestone. We thank our consumers for their loyalty and support,” the skincare executive added.
Expressing her admiration for the business magnate, Jeraldine shared, “I really admire Ate Rhea as an entrepreneur. Look at her. She’s so successful yet so humble. I know her brand is a well-loved brand here in the Philippines, and I am so excited to make content endorsing the three new products.”
“Ate Rhea contacted me and she said she’s been following me for a long time already. I was very surprised. I had no idea that a well-known businesswoman knows me. We kinda like speak the same language. We’re both Ilocanas,” she added.
Jeraldine, who is married to Australian nurse Josh Blackman, said she is overwhelmed with the attention that her family is getting now, having earned millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.
She said during the interview that she will use her social media accounts to promote Beautéderm.
Beautéderm launched Cristaux Retinol Serum, Cristaux Zerum Hydra-Beauty and Cristaux Vitamin C Serum. Available at Shopee, TikTok, Lazada and Beautéderm stores nationwide.
The brand also announced its partnership with the Bb. Pilipinas organization.