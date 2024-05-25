Go urges improved access to primary healthcare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go praised the local government of Antique, including Congressman Antonio “AA” Legarda Jr., Governor Rhodora Cadiao, Vice Governor Edgar Denosta, and Mayor Joje Lomugdang, among others, for the successful groundbreaking of Culasi Super Health Center in Barangay Esperanza on Wednesday, 22 May.

This initiative is part of collective efforts to help more struggling Filipinos access primary healthcare within their communities.

In his message, Go emphasized that establishing Super Health Centers across the country, especially in the most disadvantaged areas, can significantly enhance the delivery of public health services at the grassroots level. He noted that these centers aim to bring the government health services closer to the Filipino people.

The Super Health Center is an improved version of the rural health unit. It offers health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers and telemedicine.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including four in the province of Antique.