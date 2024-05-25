Gallent scores ‘twinkill’

Luck smiled at San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent after back-to-back victories inside the hard court and on the fairways.

Gallent had a Friday to remember when hours before the Beermen booked a return ticket to the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup finals, the mentor slotted a hole-in-one on the 15th hole on his way to bagging a Federation League Match win.

The tactician spent his morning swinging at the Alabang Country Club where he and his partner Daniel Roa defeated the Orchard pair of Jock Stacey and Jon Baron in Week 1 of the tilt.

Gallent aced for his 11th career hole-in-one from 184 yards with a PXG 8-iron and a Titliest ball before the sweeper sealed the triumph with a sensational tap-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

“I got a hole-in-one in the 15th (hole) then I eagled in the 18th hole to win. I was just lucky,” Gallent said recalling his round Friday night after San Miguel beat Rain or Shine, 107-100, in Game 4 of the best-of-seven semifinals to complete a series sweep.

Alabang dominated the visiting team, 4-1, behind earlier wins by Cris Palanca and Benjie Sumulong in the best-ball, Naeem Mahomed and Juan Ibazeta in the high-low while Emil Hernandez and buddy Kevin Kim won in the aggregate.

Gallent then drove to the Mall of Asia Arena to steer the defending champions back into the best-of-seven championship that kept their two-conference season sweep bid alive.

The Beermen’s victory was even sweeter after rallying from 19 points down to essay a great escape.

San Miguel will either face Barangay Ginebra or Meralco as they are both locked at 2-2.

“I think today’s my lucky day. I mean, we were down by 19 and then we caught up. We really pressed the gas in the fourth quarter,” Gallent said.

“Then in golf this morning, I won my federation match and made a hole-in-one. It’s my 11th. So, what a great day today. I love this day!” Gallent said.

Indeed, it was.