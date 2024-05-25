Falcons AP Bren gives RSG its flowers, turns focus to MPL championship

Defending MPL PH champion Falcons AP Bren is singing praises for RSG PH following their encounter at the lower bracket final of MPL Season 13 Playoffs last Saturday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Falcons AP Bren copped the second slot in the upcoming Mid Season Cup 2024 and booked a rematch with Team Liquid ECHO in the MPL final this Sunday by defeating RSG PH by 3-1.

The scoreline, however, does not give justice to how close the series was as both teams played every game with all they got in a match that could have gone either way. For Falcons AP Bren, RSG PH is simply one of the best teams in Mobile Legends today.

"I think they are one of the best teams out there," Falcons AP Bren head coach Ducky said after the match.

"We felt how much of a formidable team they are. We saw their improvements. They are so hard to play against," added team captain Pheww.

Hall of Legends inductee and M5 World Championship MVP Flap, meanwhile, thinks that RSG PH could be the toughest team they have played with in the Playoffs despite losing to Team Liquid ECHO in the upper bracket final.

"They are hard to play with. They are the toughest team we played with in the Playoffs," Flap noted.

With the MSC 2024 qualification secured, Falcons AP Bren is now turning its focus on winning the MPL Season 13 championship. For Ducky, winning the MPL title back-to-back could be advantageous for the squad.

"It is very important for me to defend the crown this time because it is an added for other teams competing MSC," Ducky told Daily Tribune.

"They are basically facing a world champion and a back-to-back [MPL] champion. That adds an advantage to our name and brings more pressure to the other teams."