Falcons AP Bren beats RSG, qualifies for MSC, and sets up rematch with Team Liquid ECHO

Falcons AP Bren emerged victorious in the MPL Season 13 Playoffs lower bracket final over RSG PH to qualify for the Mid Season Cup 2024, and book a finals rematch with Team Liquid ECHO, on Saturday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

The defending MPL champion and M5 world champion Falcons AP Bren, composed of its world championship roster of Pheww, Flap, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy, fought with everything they have and more to score a 3-1 win over RSG PH.

Regardless of the result of the upcoming MPL PH Season 13 grand finals between Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid ECHO, both teams are already guaranteed a spot at MSC 2024 in Riyadh where a staggering $3,000,000 prize pool awaits.