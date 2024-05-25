DoH seeks DoF support in finalizing global health agenda

The Department of Finance (DoF) has started talks with the Department of Health (DoH) on tapping foreign groups to help the latter implement a global health agenda.

In its statement, the DoF said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto held discussions on the matter last 22 May.

“The Health Secretary said the DoH is in the process of finalizing its Global Health Agenda of the Philippines and sought the support of the DoF in maximizing available international resources to attain its goals,” DoF said.

“Secretary Recto assured the DoH of the DoF’s full support for all of its projects and programs,” it added.

Global Health Care Week

The meeting of the two government officials came after Herbosa attended the Global Health Care Week from 13 to 15 May in Abu Dhabi where he emphasized the need for digital healthcare among Filipinos.

This includes online consultations and health literacy platforms.

While the technology sector continues to develop modern health tools, Herbosa said inadequate investments in internet and energy in the Philippines remain a major barrier to delivering digital healthcare across the country through smartphones or desktop computers.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, about 480,000 households in remote areas still have no electricity.

It added that 44 percent of all households in the country have no internet.

Expand Universal Health Care benefits

Aside from digital tools, the World Health Organization also advises the government to expand benefits to more Filipinos under its universal healthcare law, promote better health in all public areas, and establish measures against environmental threats.

The government has been collaborating with global institutions like the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

From 2021 to 2023, the ADB set 12 percent of its total $9.4 billion fund for the Philippines to improve its health policies and support other health programs.