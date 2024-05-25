Bong Go assists thousands of displaced workers, indigents in Lucena

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday, 24 May, personally provided much-needed assistance to displaced workers as well as support for barangay health workers, local government front liners, and those belonging in the urban poor sector in Lucena City, Quezon, during his visit at the Quezon Convention Center, coinciding with the city's Pasayahan Festival.

In his speech, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service for the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly those whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by various crises and the poorest members of society.

He praised the efforts of local officials, led by Mayor Mark Alcala and Vice Mayor Roderick Alcala, among others, for their commitment to ensuring that their constituents are well-supported. Go then encouraged them to sustain their efforts for the continued growth and development of Lucena City and the entire province of Quezon.

“Happy Pasayahan Festival po sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Quezon. Last year po, nandirito rin po ako. Parati po ako dito sa Lucena. Mahal na mahal ko po ang ating mga kababayan dito po sa Quezon. At malapit po ako sa mga kababayan natin sa Quezon. Ang dami rin pong mga Bisaya dito. Ako rin po’y adopted son ng CALABARZON. Batangueño po yung aking pamilya. Ituring n’yo po ako na parang inyong kapatid,” expressed Go in an interview.

“Congratulations po sa ating mahal na Mayor Mark Alcala, Vice Mayor Roderick Alcala, at sa lahat ng Konseho, Governor Helen Tan, sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin na nagtutulungan po para maging successful po itong selebrasyon na ito. Inyo po ito, para po ito sa mga taga-Lucena. Enjoy po kayo sa inyong festival at ingat po parati,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Mayor Alcala also expressed his gratitude for the senator, saying, “Malaking bagay po na nagbibigay sa atin ng tulong ang ating minamahal na senador. (Naging posible) po ang lahat ng ito dahil sa effort at sa tulong na binibigay ng ating mahal na senador, Senator Bong Go. Lagi po natin siyang nakakasama. Sabi nga natin, mapa-bagyo, mapa-sunog, lagi po siyang andiyan.”

Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, and masks to 2,500 identified beneficiaries. Meanwhile, there were select recipients of shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and a watch.

Moreover, the Department of Labor and Employment extended support to the 500 displaced workers under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Mga kababayan ko, gusto ko pong pasalamatan ang DOLE sa programang TUPAD. Iyan po yung programang isinulong natin noon na ipinagpatuloy po ngayon upang mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan na makakatulong rin sa kanilang komunidad,” Go championed.

Furthermore, through the efforts of Senator Go and Mayor Alcala, 2,000 qualified indigents also received financial support from the local government of Lucena City. These were composed of identified beneficiaries from the urban poor sector as well as government frontliners including barangay health workers and LGU job orders.

As a lawmaker, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure includes institutionalizing the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary employment opportunities to economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers from rural areas if enacted into law.

To further alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 across the country.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also reminded Filipinos to focus on their health. He emphasized the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure disadvantaged Filipinos can conveniently access government medical assistance programs. In Quezon province, Malasakit Centers are located at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City, and the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital is in Tagkawayan.

Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Department of Health-managed and other qualified public hospitals can host Malasakit Centers. These centers aim to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance for those in need. Since its inception in 2018, a total of 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH.

Additionally, as part of his health initiatives, Go principally sponsored RA 11474, which upgrades the Maria L. Eleazar District Hospital in Tagkawayan into a Level III General Hospital. He also principally sponsored RA 11702, establishing the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center in Tayabas, Quezon.

“Mga kababayan ko, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” Go said.

“Ako na inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang natatanging bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go ended.