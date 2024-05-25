Bong Go advocates for better healthcare access during Culasi visit

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised the local government of Antique, including Congressman Antonio "AA" Legarda Jr., Governor Rhodora Cadiao, Vice Governor Edgar Denosta, and Mayor Joje Lomugdang, for the successful groundbreaking of Culasi Super Health Center in Barangay Esperanza on Wednesday, 22 May.

This initiative is part of collective efforts to help more struggling Filipinos access primary healthcare within their communities.

In his message, Go emphasized that establishing Super Health Centers across the country, especially in the most disadvantaged areas, can significantly enhance the delivery of public health services at the grassroots level. He noted that these centers aim to bring the government health services closer to the Filipino people.

“Isinulong ko po ang pagpapatayo ng mga Super Health Centers sa buong Pilipinas dahil alam ko po kung gaano ninyo kailangan na mapalapit sa inyo ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno,” cited Go.

“‘Yung mga nasa probinsiya po, lalo na ‘yung mga nasa liblib na lugar, ‘yun po ang target na tayuan ng mga Super Health Centers. Para po masiguro na hindi na po nila kailangan lumayo at gumastos ng malaki para lang makapagpa-hospital,” he added.

The Super Health Center is an improved version of the rural health unit. It offers health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including four in the province of Antique.

In addition to advocating for the establishment of Super Health Centers, the senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reiterated his call for the passage of two proposed measures to enhance the country's preparedness for public health emergencies.

Recognizing how the pandemic highlighted the need for a more robust healthcare system, Go filed bills to establish the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) and the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC is envisioned to be the lead agency for developing communicable disease control and prevention initiatives. It will primarily control the introduction and spread of infectious diseases in the country. Some of its primary functions will include policy and standards development, disease detection and surveillance, data collection and analytics, public health communications, and research and evidence synthesis if enacted into law.

Meanwhile, VIP will serve as the principal laboratory of the country in providing virology laboratory investigations, research, and technical coordination of the entire network of virology laboratories nationwide. The bill will provide guidelines for establishing and operating testing, reference, and biosafety Levels 1, 2, 3, and 4 research laboratories throughout the country if enacted into law.

“Laging handa dapat tayo para hindi tayo mabigla. Alalahanin natin na hindi naman natin masabi kung ito na ba ang huling pandemya na darating sa buhay natin. Mas mabuti na handa tayo. Mas mabuti nga makagawa tayo ng sarili nating bakuna para hindi tayo umaasa sa ibang bansa,” he stressed.

During the groundbreaking, Go's Malasakit Team also delivered assistance, such as snacks, grocery packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs, to some barangay health workers in attendance in support of the community health workforce.

“Ako naman po ay patuloy na sisikaping ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating kababayan lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Parte po ‘yan ng aking bisyo na magserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Mr. Malasakit concluded.