BFP receives additional firetrucks

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Saturday expressed its appreciation for the support of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as it justified the release of funds for the purchase of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles amounting to P2.8 billion by the Department of Budget and Management as a Special Allotment Release Order last 10 May 2024.

In a statement, the BFP said that the fund was acquired through 80 percent of the agency’s share in Fire Code Fees Collection which goes to the procurement of 1000-gallon fire trucks, Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue Trucks, Type 1 Ambulances and Rapid Response Motorcycles.

“As a country with a high disaster risk from typhoons, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions aside from the risk of destructive fire, these emergency vehicles are necessary to address pressing national safety concerns,” said the BFP.

It added that at least 110 municipalities are still to have full fire and disaster protection coverage and funding for the vehicles is a welcome development.

The BFP is also planning to establish marine and aerial response services to supplement the ground capabilities offered by these vehicles.