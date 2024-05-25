Bataan coal plant conducts forum on mangrove, climate change

Orani, Bataan — A coal plant company has conducted a forum on climate change and the preservation of mangroves in the province of Bataan.

Held at the Pulo Integrated School in Sitio Pulo, Barangay Kabalutan, the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Environmental Forum on Understanding Climate Change and Mangroves was initiated by the GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC).

According to GMEC AVP for Community Relations Arcel Madrid, the forum is part of the company’s initiatives under its 6.8M Mangrove Adoption and Protection Project.

He added that the five-year program aims to develop a five-hectare mangrove expanse in the said area, which is the first of its kind under Bataan’s environmental program Project Transform.

Madrid said that the 2024 State of the Coasts of Bataan showed that Bataan’s mangrove area decreased from 3.95-sqkm to 1.56 -sqkm between 2012 and 2016.

“This is the reason why GMEC launched the project, as it covers five hectares and planting 12,500 mangrove propagules and seedlings in 2023 alone,” he added..

More than 150 stakeholders include students, teachers, school officials, GMEC personnel, and representatives from the Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office (PGENRO) took part in the forum.

The event featured presentations on climate change, mangrove ecology and conservation, the threats to mangrove survival, and the benefits these vital ecosystems provide.

“I hope with this learning event, the students are now more conscious about our environment, especially the changing climate and our mangrove ecosystems. I hope we will all take action for its protection and betterment,” PGENRO OIC Raphael de Leon said.

During his speech at the forum, Madrid emphasized the importance of environmental protection and youth engagement in climate change mitigation efforts.