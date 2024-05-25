‘Aghon’ crossing, many stranded

While the effects so far of the first weather disturbance to hit the country this year are not worrisome, it stranded thousands of sea passengers over the weekend when travel was high, while power was knocked out in some places.

The weather bureau on Saturday reported that more areas in Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 as tropical depression “Aghon” continued to maintain its strength while moving northwestward over the Samar Sea.

In a weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Aghon” is forecast to move generally northwestward over the Samar Sea and cross the Bicol Peninsula between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

Around Sunday afternoon, “Aghon” will begin its recurvature towards the northeast.

As it moves over the Philippine Sea, the storm is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category on Tuesday. PAGASA said Wind Signal 2 may be hoisted during Aghon’s passage.

Meanwhile, TCWS 1 was raised in the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag), Polillo Islands,

the southern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Unisan);

The eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando); Camarines Norte; Camarines Sur; Catanduanes; Albay; Sorsogon; Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Islands.

In the Visayas: Northern Samar; Samar; Eastern Samar; Biliran; Leyte; Southern Leyte; the extreme northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon).

In Mindanao: Camotes and Bantayan Islands and Dinagat Island.

Meanwhile, PAGASA warned flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall the past several days.

“Aghon” will also bring rain with gusty winds over the Bicol region, Quezon, and Eastern Visayas.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Mindanao, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Calabarzon, and the rest of the Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Ilocos region, the Cordilleras, and Batanes will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

“Aghon” will also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) to the coastal waters along the seaboards of the Bicol region, the southern seaboard of Quezon, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas, the western seaboard of Samar and Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of the Caraga region.

PAGASA reminded passengers of motor bancas and similar-size vessels to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, to avoid navigation, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.

PAGASA said “Aghon” may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) no earlier than Tuesday.

Sailing restricted

At least 6,833 sea passengers in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, and Northeastern Mindanao regions were stranded due to “Aghon” as of Saturday noon, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

In a maritime safety advisory on Saturday, the PCG said it monitored at least 1,492 rolling cargo, 48 vessels, and 30 motor bancas stranded in those regions, while 92 vessels and 20 motor bancas were taking shelter from the tropical cyclone.

Coast Guard ready

PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gavan, directed all PCG district commanders “to ensure zero maritime casualties” amid the tropical depression.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said Coast Guard deployable response groups (DRG) and rescue assets in the Visayas and Mindanao were “all set” to assist local governments in evacuation and rescue operations “as needed.”

“Admiral Gavan also instructed PCG units to coordinate with other rescue agencies and observe the fastest response times in responding to maritime incidents,” Balilo said.

Balilo urged sea passengers to remain vigilant and local fishermen not to go fishing in the bad weather.

The PCG issued a “notice to all mariners” to ensure maritime safety.

E Visayas inconvenience

Over 1,200 sea passengers were stranded in various ports in Eastern Visayas after the PCG ordered a temporary suspension of voyages of all watercraft.

The Office of Civil Defense in Eastern Visayas reported that as of Friday evening, a total of 1,252 passengers were stranded in various ports — 1,042 in Northern Samar and 210 in Southern Leyte.

All sea voyages in the region were suspended until noon of Saturday.

The PCG Eastern Visayas District-8 said 304 rolling cargo, 10 vessels, and one motor banca were stranded due to the weather.