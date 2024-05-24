Trebor weighs in on Falcons AP Bren loss to Team Liquid ECHO

Falcons AP Bren technical coach Trebor believes poor decision-making led to his team's demise in the upper bracket final match against Team Liquid ECHO this Friday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Trebor, a former coach of ECHO, saw his team's lead in Game 5 go down in flames after a series of mistakes allowed the opposing team to march down the middle lane to break their base. According to Trebor, the team was too bent on qualifying for MSC.

"We lost because of ourselves. My players got too hyped about going to MSC. We had a huge lead in the last game, it was our decision-making that made us lose," Trebor told Daily Tribune after the match.

Down but not out, Falcons AP Bren will face the winner between RSG PH and Blacklist International in the lower bracket final on 25 May.