TRB mulls mitigating hiked toll impact

In anticipation of the looming toll increase on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) is exploring ways to mitigate the impact on motorists and alleviate any abrupt price shocks.

TRB executive director Alvin Carullo said on Thursday that NLEX Corp., which operates the toll road serving the northern corridor of Luzon, is presently at the advanced stage of its toll increase application.

“The review and approval of the Board usually takes three to four months, sometimes it takes only one month. It could be implemented in the third quarter but it is possible within the coming month,” Carullo told reporters.

“The NLEX application for the second tranche is in an advanced stage. It is under review by the TRB secretariat right now. We can submit that this May 2024 board meeting,” he said.

Second tranche

In June 2023, NLEX raised tolls but was only allowed to collect half of its allotted 2018 and 2020 adjustments. If approved, this new round would be the second tranche of the increase.

According to Carullo, the potential additional payment will be similar to the previous one, which entails an extra P7 in the open system and P0.36 per kilometer in the closed system.

Besides NLEX, the South Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, all have pending toll hike proposals.

However, Carullo assured the motoring public that the TRB will consider economic factors such as inflation to ensure that the toll hike will be bearable.

NEDA and DoF in TRB

“The inflationary consideration is included because NEDA and DoF are members of our board, inflation is factored in an application for a toll increase. Just the same, the board members are aware of the inflationary situation. And it may result in a delay implementation if ever,” he explained.

On Thursday, the government, in collaboration with expressway operators and concessionaires, will be providing toll rebates to truckers accredited by the Department of Agriculture who transport agricultural products, beginning next month.

The TRB, Department of Finance, Department of Transportation, and Department of Agriculture, along with Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. and SMC Tollways officially launched the Agri-Trucks Toll Rebate Program.

Under the program, which takes effect on 1 June, DA-accredited truckers shall receive toll rebates equivalent to recently implemented toll hikes dating back from June 2023.

The rebate program will initially run for three months and be subject to review for possible extension, depending on the inflationary situation.

Approximately 200 to 300 farm product-carrying trucks traveling on expressways in both northern and southern Luzon will benefit from the program.