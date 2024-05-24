Take a wild ride

The Icons Motorcycle Collection is a limited-release of a new model that offers a fresh interpretation of an iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle, while the Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection celebrates Harley-Davidson riders and is inspired by their stories and legacies. Both collections are available at all authorized dealers in The Philippines.

“We are thrilled to bring these limited-edition collections to our riders in The Philippines, as they were the inspiration behind these collections,” said Dimitris Raptis, vice president, Asia Pacific of Harley-Davidson. “The exclusivity of the Icons Motorcycle Collection and the Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection not only gives our riders the freedom of expression on the road, but it is also our way of reinvigorating our popular models and celebrating our passionate riding community. In addition to our annual releases, we are committed to delivering more captivating offerings to our riders in The Philippines from our portfolio, and we look forward to seeing them these models ply the roads of Philippines.”

The 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, the fourth installment in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrates the 75th anniversary of the 1949 introduction of the Hydra-Glide telescopic front suspension for Harley-Davidson E and F models. A limited collection, each model is individually numbered and produced only once with a global production not exceeding 1,750 units.

The Hydra-Glide Revival model includes the following styling features: Custom Redline Red paint with a Birch White panel on fuel tank sides, the same design featured on 1956 models. Chrome “Harley-Davidson V” tank badges inspired by 1955-56 tank badges and “Hydra-Glide” script badges located on the front fender skirt. A serialized “Hydra-Glide Revival” insert on the handlebar riser cap. Icons Motorcycle Collection graphic on the rear fender identify this limited-production model. Solo saddle finished with a fringed and decorated leather valance, white seam piping and red contrast stitching, and a chrome rail for a nostalgic look. A matching black leather tank strap embellished with studs and a concho. Leather and vinyl saddlebags detailed with chrome conchos with acrylic red centers, chrome studs and leather fringe, white seam piping and red contrast stitching. Water-resistant saddlebags with keyed locks for security.

In terms of performance, the new 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model features a counter-balanced Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine tuned with a Screamin’ Eagle High-Flow air cleaner to deliver power with authority. The Softail chassis hides adjustable mono-shock rear suspension below the seat for dynamic cornering capability and riding comfort while preserving a classic hardtail profile. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. LED headlamp and auxiliary lamps provide outstanding forward illumination. Standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) offers confident control in a variety of riding conditions.

Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection celebrates the burst of collective energy released by live music at the corner tavern, at a motorcycle rally, or the live stage at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. The Tobacco Fade paint and graphics scheme, inspired by the classic sunburst wood finish first seen on rock and roll guitars, bass, and drums of the 1960s, make this a special motorcycle for any music lover.

This collection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is available in limited quantities, no more than 2,000 per model, across a curated selection of three motorcycle models.

The Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection includes the following styling features: Tobacco Fade premium paint treatment that is applied using state-of-the art precision paint tools designed to execute faded panel detailing, resulting in a rich caramel-colored pinstripe accents the tone of the metallic gold panel floating just outside the sunburst fade. Record-inspired fuel tank medallion unique to this scheme. Stylized guitar pick graphic on front fender. Enthusiast Collection branded logo on top of Tour-Pak luggage carrier or rear fender.

The Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection includes: Low Rider ST Model: An American V-Twin sport-touring bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast style and craves the outrageous performance of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin powertrain. Mechanical features are identical to 2024 Low Rider® ST model.

The Ultra Limited Model features a premium touring performance with zero compromises in a long-haul touring motorcycle. Mechanical features are identical to 2024 Ultra Limited model.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson MotorClothes apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

