SOARING HIGH - Angel rescues Alas Pilipinas past Australia

Angel Canino refused to shy away from the limelight as she delivered the telling blows that lifted Alas Pilipinas to a 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 win over Australia in the AVC Challenge Cup late Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Playing in her first game for the senior team, Canino was impressive, posting 15 attacks, a block and an ace to finish with 17 points for the home squad that is looking to gain a spot in the FIVB Challenger Cup next month and, eventually, the prestigious Volleyball Nations League.

But the former Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines humbly deflected the credit, saying that it was their teamwork that keyed to their impressive win over the taller, heftier Australians.

“I think I’m not the main reason. The big reason, really, why we got this win is because of teamwork,” Canino, a star player of De La Salle University, said.

“Given that we only have a short time to prepare, we were able to win through the leadership of the coaches and Ate Jia (De Guzman).”

True enough, everybody contributed to the win that built the morale of Alas Pilipinas heading into its game against India on Friday.

The Indians are no easy foes as they are coming off a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 win over Iran and a 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Chinese Taipei in the first two days of hostilities of this prestigious continental event.

Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina, two elite scorers in the Premier Volleyball League, helped Canino carry the scoring load as they finished 17 and 16 points, respectively, while middle blocker Thea Gagate chipped in 11 markers laced with four blocks.

Still, Canino stressed that their win would not be possible if not for the heroics of their team captain, Jia de Guzman, who gave the spikers a lot of scoring opportunities.

“Actually, I’m happy and very thrilled that ‘The Jia de Guzman’ is setting for me,” said Canino, who was a mere grade school student when De Guzman led Ateneo de Manila University to a handful of memorable finishes in the UAAP.

“I feel very happy because I experienced my first game with her and I’m happy because she’s really pushing to have a connection with each one of us.”

Meanwhile, head Jorge Edson Souza De Brito plans to dig deep into his roster after Alas Pilipinas’ strong start.

“Look we didn’t put the other guys in, so for tomorrow (Friday night) we’re gonna use other guys because they’re a little tired after the tournament. We’ll be better than this,” De Brito said after their win against Australia.

Meanwhile, De Guzman also agreed that recovery would play a vital role in the team’s campaign.

“We also need to rest and recover because (the games) are continuous,” De Guzman said.

“Every game for us will be a big learning experience. This win is great but we have a lot to learn from our errors, lessons that can help us achieve results in the following games,” De Guzman said.

Rondina admitted that she was overwhelmed and stunned by her won performance against the spikers from Down Under.

“My performance earlier was so unexpected, because knowing Australia, which had the height advantage, I thought, how can I get the ball past them? But then I’ve found a way and made it through,” Rondina said.

“I think, if you can’t compete with their height, get through it with speed and wit. That’s what I did earlier, and of course, I keep on helping my teammates.”

Rondina also reminisced about her heyday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines as she played diagonally with her former University of Santo Tomas teammate Eya Laure, who also played a pivotal role in Alas Pilipinas’ first win.

Laure led the team in scoring in the last frame with six points, finishing the game with 17 points from 14 attacks, two aces, and a block.

“It feels so much like UST. I miss it. I’m happy that we reunited here on the national team. I’m really proud of her growth in the world of volleyball,” Rondina said.

Laure is on the same page.

“Actually, Ate Sisi has been a big help to me because I learn a lot (from her), (especially putting) trust and confidence in myself in the open (position),” Laure said.

“I’m also thankful for Ate Sisi for guiding me since (our) UST (days) and until we step foot into the national team, she’s there for me.”

Before Alas Pilipinas’ game, Iran notched its first win over Chinese Taipei in four sets, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-26 with the help of Aytak Salamatgharamaleki’s heroics.

Iranian team captain Salamatgharamaleki hammered down 22 attacks and an ace, while opposite spiker Elaheh Poorsaleh came up with 18 points purely from attacks.

Defending champions Vietnam, meanwhile, extended its dominance after dumping Kazakhstan, 25-14, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23.

Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen steered the Vietnamese to their third consecutive win after erupting with 30 points from 26 attacks, three blocks and an ace.