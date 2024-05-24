RSG PH shrugs off defeat to Team Liquid ECHO: 'It is not over'

RSG PH remains in a fighting mood even after losing at the hands of Team Liquid ECHO in its first match in the MPL Season 13 Playoffs on Thursday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Shortly after absorbing a 0-3 blowout, RSG PH team captain Light and jungler Demonkite were seen on camera with smiles on their faces. According to Light, the fight is simply not over yet.

"It was frustrating but we just laughed it off because there was no point in getting frustrated and releasing negativity because our Playoffs run is not over. We will bounce back," Light stated.

RSG PH will square off with the loser between defending champion Falcon AP Bren and Blacklist International in the lower bracket on 24 May.