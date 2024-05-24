Poverty is real, not imaginary

It’s baffling how an anti-poverty official could overlook the harsh reality of families struggling on the streets, kids forced to beg for scraps, wiping car windshields to get by instead of being in school, families scavenging through trash for food, and elderly folks trying to make ends meet by begging. It’s as if they exist in a parallel universe where poverty is reduced to mere numbers on a spreadsheet instead of the gut-wrenching human experiences unfolding before our eyes.

When you have people in such dire circumstances right in front of you, how can you possibly deny the existence of poverty? It’s a brutal, in-your-face reality that demands urgent attention and action.

For a government official tasked with fighting poverty to disregard these struggles is not just negligent, it’s downright insensitive. How can they sit comfortably in their offices, detached from the suffering of their fellow citizens, and claim that poverty can be solved with a stroke of a pen or a budget allocation?

Poverty is about real people, with real stories, struggles, and pain. It’s about the mom who skips meals so her kids can eat, the child who dreams of a better future but can’t afford an education, and the elderly person who has worked their whole life but now has nowhere to turn.

To say that poverty in the Philippines is just something people make up in their heads sounds crazy, and a lot of people are scratching their heads in disbelief — sparking widespread debate and outrage.

Let’s break it down to simple terms and see why this claim is not only wrong but insulting to everyone barely getting by each day.

This assertion not only trivializes the harsh realities faced by the impoverished but also demonstrates a profound misunderstanding of the complex factors that contribute to and perpetuate poverty.

Poverty, far from being an imagined concept, is a harsh and inescapable reality for a significant portion of the world’s population.

The recent Tugon ng Masa survey, conducted from 11 to 14 March, revealed that self-rated poverty stands at 42 percent, marking a 3-percent decrease from the 45 percent reported in a comparable survey conducted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As per the Preliminary Results of the 2021 Family Income and Expenditure Survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority, the poverty incidence among the 113.9-million population, defined as the percentage of Filipinos whose per capita income falls short of meeting their basic food and non-food needs, was at 18.1 percent. This figure equates to approximately 19.99-million Filipinos living below the poverty threshold of around P12,030 per month for a family of five.

The notion that poverty is imaginary is ignorant of this data and is dangerous as it undermines efforts to address the root causes of this pervasive issue. By dismissing poverty as a product of people’s imagination, policymakers and officials risk trivializing the suffering of millions who struggle to make ends meet. This misguided perspective fails to acknowledge the structural inequalities and systemic injustices that create and perpetuate poverty, further entrenching the cycle of deprivation and marginalization.

We ought to recognize that poverty is not a choice but a consequence of broader social and economic factors that limit opportunities and perpetuate inequality. Factors such as lack of access to quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and social support systems significantly determine an individual’s socioeconomic status and likelihood of experiencing poverty.

By ignoring these structural barriers and attributing poverty to mere imagination, officials not only absolve themselves of responsibility but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and stigmatization of the poor.

Moreover, the impact of poverty extends far beyond material deprivation, affecting individuals’ physical and mental well-being, social relationships, and overall quality of life. Studies have shown that individuals living in poverty are more likely to experience chronic stress, poor health outcomes, limited educational attainment, and reduced life expectancy.

By denying the reality of poverty and its detrimental effects, we further exacerbate the marginalization and disenfranchisement of already vulnerable populations, perpetuating a cycle of poverty that is difficult to break.

We should not afford to let poverty be some abstract concept for policymakers to debate in air-conditioned rooms. We need leaders willing to roll up their sleeves, hit the streets, and truly understand the depths of despair and injustice that poverty brings.

Poverty is no fantasy; it’s a harsh reality that calls for compassion, understanding, and real solutions.