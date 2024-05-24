BUSINESS

Pascual extends P8-M aid to MSMEs

Five enterprises received zero-interest loans from SB Corp. under the RiseUp Multi-Purpose Loan, a loan program that aims to sustain the gains of MSMEs that have survived the crisis in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
JICA gives hand State pension fund Government Service Insurance System and the Japan International Cooperation Agency held the GSIS-JICA technical cooperation project kick-off meeting to enhance the state of insurance business. Among those who converged for the event are (from left) Amor Rollyn Dais, asset registry division, Bureau of the Treasury (BTR); Shannen Chua, BTR; vice president Rosanna ‘Bo’ Sanchez, insurance group, GSIS; OIC director John Adrian Narag, International Finance Policy Office, BTR; SVP Valerie Marquez, insurance group, GSIS; AEVP Jason Teng, core business sector, GSIS; director Takehiro Kido, JICA; senior representative Masanari Yanagiuchi, JICA Philippines office; Second Secretary Kensuke Sugimoto, Japanese Embassy; and Takeshi Kuwabara, JICA expert team.photograph courtesy of gsis

CEBU CITY — Small Business Corporation, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry, extended a total of P8 million in funding to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Five enterprises received zero-interest loans from SB Corp. under the RiseUp Multi-Purpose Loan, which aims to sustain the gains of MSMEs that have survived the crisis in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restarting businesses

On the other hand, 10 sari-sari store owners whose stores were affected by the recent fire and disaster in Barangay Looc, and Mandaue also received business kit vouchers worth P8,000 each to help them restart their businesses.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Undersecretary Jose Edgardo Sunico led the distribution during the Visayas Town Hall Meeting at the University of the Philippines-Cebu.Pascual said the DTI has provided a total of P8 million under the loan program of SBCorp., Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginahawa (PPG) sari-sari store kits, and Shared Service Facilities (SSFs).

Moreover, the Trade Department also distributed nearly P2.93 million worth of SSFs to Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative for upgrading its dairy production and to upgrading cacao production post-harvest facilities.

SSF program

Under the SSF program, the DTI also assisted Pestales Agriculture Cooperative with its agri-herbal production amounting to P994,000.

“The DTI, under President Marcos Jr., you can trust that we will be the one to go to you to give help because that is what we desire for the New Philippines,” Pascual said.

