OWWA warns OFWs vs. scammers using name of official

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Friday warned overseas Filipino workers (OFW) against scammers using the name of its administrator, Arnell Ignacio.

This after one of the perpetrators has reportedly duped a netizen of P5,000.

OWWA urged OFWs to report accounts impersonating the agency or Ignacio to its legal office.

"Ang inyong kooperasyon ay mahalaga upang matigil ang kanilang panloloko (Your cooperation is essential to stop their fraud)," it said.

Meanwhile, to those who have already been victims of fraudulent transactions, OWWA is urging them to send screenshots of these transactions.

"Isama rin ang inyong salaysay patungkol sa nangyaring scam upang mas madaling maimbestigahan at maaksyunan (Also include your narrative regarding the scam that happened so that it can be investigated and acted upon more easily)," OWWA said,

"Tandaan, ang pag-iingat at agarang aksyon ay makatutulong upang hindi na makapanloko pa ang mga taong ito (Remember, your caution and immediate action will help these people from scamming again)," it added.

It also reminded OFWs to be alert and critical "for their safety."