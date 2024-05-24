OCD, Batanes gear up for La Niña

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has provided non-food items and other assistance worth P8 million to the provincial government of Batanes as the agency and the province prepare for the arrival of La Niña.

In a statement, the OCD said that it has provided seven generator sets to the province earlier to allow the local executives to continue working during calamities.

“We are now preparing for the rainy season and La Nina. Batanes is prone to strong typhoons and is always isolated. The key is pre-positioning adequate relief goods and equipment so these will be available immediately when they need them,” said Civil Defense Administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno.

“The local government units are at the frontline during emergencies. They are the first to help. That is why we need to empower them by enhancing their capabilities,” he added.

The other items include family packs, shelter repair kits, hygiene kits, and ropes that can help more than 400 families.

Governor Marilou Cayco received the donation in a turnover ceremony held at Batanes State College led by Nepomuceno and joined by Deputy Administrator Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, OCD Cagayan Valley regional director Leon DG Rafael, and OCD central director Jekeeren Joy Casipit.

They also met with the municipal mayors of Batanes to discuss various disaster risk reduction management concerns in their respective areas of responsibility.