Northern Samar business transactions earn ‘Green Lane’

Establishing a business in Northern Samar will now be streamlined and hassle-free as a Memorandum of Agreement for the Green Lane Ordinance was signed by the provincial government of Northern Samar and its 24 municipalities last 16 May.

In a statement from the Board of Investments (BoI) on Friday, the Green Lane Ordinance, the provincial government and participating municipalities will collaborate closely with the business community to identify regulatory bottlenecks and implement targeted reforms.

The collaborative approach will prioritize key sectors aligned with the Strategic Investment Priority Plan, such as tourism, agriculture, digital infrastructure, and renewable energy.

The BoI said that its involvement in the Green Lane initiative highlights the national government’s support for local efforts to enhance the business environment, as the initiative also aligns with the broader national agenda for economic reform and development, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan and the Ease of Doing Business Act.