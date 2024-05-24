Motorcycle hub to rise in Vermosa

Vermosa will soon become a haven for motorcycle enthusiasts after Ayala Land Estates struck a deal with Motor Ace Philippines that will lead to the construction of Motor Ace Center, a massive facility that will feature various motorcycle brands and related merchandise.

In an agreement forged between Motor Ace Philippines chief executive officer and president Jose Borromeo and Ayala Land Estates Inc. senior project development head Mayi Platero Rodriguez recently, the 752-hectare development in Imus, Cavite will feature a facility that will cater to motorcycle-lovers.

The planned structure will be a 4,000-square meter store building that will have a motorcycle showroom with units from Honda and other brands, a motorcycle accessory and apparel store, restaurant, coffee shop, and a motorcycle service center.

There will also be a two-hectare off-road racetrack with a riding school that aims to promote the enjoyment and safety of the riders.

Aside from Borromeo and Rodriguez, also present during the ceremonial signing of agreement were Motor Ace Philippines chief finance officer Maxcy Borromeo and Vermosa project development manager Moses John Aragones.

The establishment of the Motor Ace Center is yet another exciting development in Vermosa.

Nestled within Cavite Province’s dynamic economic landscape, Vermosa already features various developments like retail shops, community centers, sports hubs and landmark infrastructures that boasts a future-ready home for families, professionals, athletes and visitors.

Recently, Ayala Malls Vermosa opened its doors — a dynamic 43,000-square meter shopping center, offering retail, dining, entertainment, and other lifestyle establishments.

Last December, several stores also opened their doors like Mesa, Nono’s, Morning After, Krispy Kreme, Ni Hao, Pancake House, Ebi 10, Auntie Anne’s, JCo, Shakey’s, Denny’s, Serenitea and Watsons.

Aiming to provide a holistic mall experience, Ayala Malls Vermosa also opened a Calisthenics Center and a Dog Park to promote a more active lifestyle and encourage patrons to come together, get acquainted, build friendships and grow communities based on a common passion. This seamlessly complements Vermosa Campus Town, the estate’s latest contemporary urban district known for its refreshing landscapes, ultra-wide pedestrian walkways, pocket parks with performance areas, and retail shops.

Vermosa also expanded its retail offerings with new standalone stores like Burger King, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Army Navy, Chowking and Jollibee.

The Vermosa Transport Terminal will soon be added and connected to Ayala Malls Vermosa to make commuting convenient for residents and visitors. Families will also enjoy the convenience of membership shopping at Landers Superstore, which will open within 2024.

Overall, Vermosa has demonstrated rapid and robust development just in the past eight years.

No wonder, Vermosa had already grown into one of the most exciting communities south of Metro Manila.