Marcos to depart for Brunei, Singapore

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will embark on visits to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore next week and participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, the Department of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

In a pre-departure briefing in Malacañang on Friday, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said the visits from 28 to 31 May are in response to invitations from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei and former Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Daza said Marcos’s state visit to Brunei on 28-29 May is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

“The President will meet with His Majesty, the Sultan, and engage with the Filipino community in Brunei,” Daza said.

“He will highlight the contributions of the over 25,000 Filipinos residing in Brunei and participate in a business forum to promote trade and investment relations,” Daza added.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau, who was at the pre-departure briefing, said the state visit to Brunei will mark the 40th anniversary of Philippines-Brunei diplomatic relations.

Mendiola-Rau said the Philippine-Brunei ties are “multifaceted, encompassing cooperation in defense and security, maritime, agriculture, trade, and people-to-people relations.”

“This state visit is a signal of our vibrant relations and will provide an avenue for both leaders to take stock of our commitments and ongoing bilateral undertakings,” Mendiola-Rau said.

On to Singapore

Following the visit to Brunei, Marcos will be in Singapore from 29 to 31 May to deliver the keynote address at the 21st Edition of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

“This annual inter-governmental security forum provides a platform for defense ministers, military chiefs, government officials, and security experts to discuss regional and global security challenges,” Daza said.

“President Marcos was given the distinct honor of delivering this year’s keynote address,” she added.

While in Singapore, Marcos will meet with newly sworn-in President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He will also have a brief meeting with former Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mendiola-Rau highlighted the significance of these meetings, noting that this year commemorates the 55th anniversary of Philippines-Singapore diplomatic relations.

“This visit demonstrates the President’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Philippines,” she said.

Both visits will underscore the Philippines’ active participation in regional and global forums. Brunei and Singapore are key partners in multilateral organizations such as ASEAN and APEC.

“Through these visits, the Philippines will continue to explore avenues for economic growth and job opportunities for Filipinos,” Mendiola-Rau said.

The President will be accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.