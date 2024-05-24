Marcos tells farmers to contribute to Phl's food security

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told Filipino farmers on Friday to collaborate with government agencies, use their lands effectively and contribute to the nation's food security.

The Chief Executive said this in his speech while handing over a total of 5,918.44 hectares of land to farmer beneficiaries from South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat.

Marcos also oversaw the distribution of land titles to 4,456 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Highlighting the importance of distributing the lands to the agrarian reform beneficiaries, Marcos emphasized its potential to provide affordable and high-quality food for all Filipinos.

"I encourage you to collaborate with government agencies to properly use these lands and help increase the supply of affordable and high-quality food for our fellow Filipinos," Marcos said in Koronadal City.

"Above all, may this serve as an inspiration for your children and their children to continue and further develop the profession of farming. The future of our nation depends on them," Marcos added.