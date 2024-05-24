Manila-bound passenger retrieves lost wallet at Pagadian airport

Security Screening Officer Judelyn Abo of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) at Pagadian Airport returned a wallet with P11,000 in cash and identification cards left by a departing passenger bound for Manila at the final security screening area on 22 May 2024.

SSO Abo stated she discovered the wallet on the baggage tray after the passenger went through the normal security screening. Abo was going to collect the tray when she noticed a wallet and reported the incident to her terminal chief.

After Abo asked paging system administrators to page the wallet's legitimate owner, a passenger on Philippine Airlines aircraft PR2784 bound for Manila showed up and collected the wallet. The passenger received his left wallet following a careful examination and a presentation of ownership, and he thanked Abo and the other security staff for their integrity.

"Our screeners return several items that were left behind at the security screening checkpoint. It just goes to show that good people outnumber bad people," OTS Office-In-Charge, Asec. Jose A. Briones Jr., said.