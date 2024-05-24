Mangan tamu at Ilang-Ilang

The Manila Hotel’s Café Ilang-Ilang promises vibrant flavors that will take patrons to the culinary capital of the Philippines in just one bite with its Pampanga Food Festival.

Until 31 May, Café Ilang-Ilang showcases a selection of Kapampangan delicacies.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef Konrad Walter, the culinary team will spotlight both traditional and exotic dishes from the culinary capital of the Philippines.

Diners can expect to indulge in an array of well-known Kapampangan dishes encompassing traditional favorites like Kalderetang Bibe, Ningnangang Hito at Dalag (grilled catfish and freshwater eel), Kapampangan Bringhe (Filipino style paella cooked in coconut milk), Tidtad Babi (Kapampangan version of dinuguan) with puto, Suam Mais, Sipo Egg, Saleng Manuk, Lengua, and the classic Sisig.