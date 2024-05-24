Last chance for Filipino boxers

The Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) feels upbeat about the national boxing team’s chances in the 2nd World Olympic Qualifying Tournament taking place in Bangkok, the last qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ABAP secretary general Marcus Manalo told DAILY TRIBUNE that Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist Carlo Paalam, Rio de Janeiro Olympics boxer Rogen Ladon, Criztian Pitt Laurente and Hergie Bacyadan can book Olympic slots.

Paalam is fighting Alexei Lagkazasvili of Greece in the men’s 57-kilogram division as of press time in the Round of 64. If he keeps on winning, Paalam will return to action on 28, 30, 31 May and 1 and 2 June.

Also starting in the Round of 64 is Ladon, who tangles with Rafael Serrano Lozano of Spain on Saturday in the men’s 51-kg division while Laurente begins his men’s 63.5-kg division campaign on Sunday against Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbay Uulu of Kazakhstan.

Like Paalam, Ladon has bouts on schedule on 30 and 31 May and 2 June if he stays red-hot.

Bacyadan will be going up against Spanish bet Dunia Mas Martinez on Monday. Bouts on and 1 and 2 June are also on tap in the event Bacyadan remains relevant.

“I think we had a good draw overall. Pitt Laurente has the most challenging route since his first bout is against Kazakh, but I fully believe in his capability to get it done. Carlo will need to win five bouts to secure an Olympic quota but he is more than ready for it,” Manalo said.

The lefty Laurente, who has a pro record of 12-0 with seven knockouts, has to fight on 28, 29 and 31 May and 1 and 2 June if necessary.

“Rogen will need to win four bouts while Hergie needs to win three bouts. As I’ve expressed before, these four have a very good chance of qualifying here in Bangkok.”

Aira Villegas and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio already qualified Boxing 1st World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy last March while Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial got his spot after a silver medal finish in the men’s 80-kg division of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year.

Paalam looks for redemption after withdrawing from his Round of 16 bout against Shuku Ovezov of Turkmenistan due to a shoulder injury last March in Italy.

The boxers trained in the United States before going to Thailand.