Kremlin condemns U.S. lawmakers

MOSCOW (AFP) — Moscow on Thursday condemned American lawmakers calling for the use by Ukraine's military of donated United States (US) weapons into Russia.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday said he is for Ukraine to be allowed to fire donated American weaponry into Russia.

The Republican Speaker said it was "not a good policy" that US weapons donated to Ukraine should not be used on Russian territory.

"They need to be able to fight back. And I think us trying to micromanage the effort there is not a good policy for us," he told journalists in Washington after calls to end US President Joe Biden's policy that American weapons should not be fired into Russia.

Kremlin spokeperson Dmitry Peskov responded in a video posted by Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov condemned this as "an absolutely irresponsible position" that could be "dangerous in its consequences."

He reiterated Moscow's position that international weapon supplies will not alter the result of the conflict, vowing that Russia will continue fighting "until the moment when it has reached all its set aims."