Joy for tomorrow

As a global restaurant company committed to sustainable business practices, the Jollibee Group recognizes the need to engage with supplier partners like Lamb Weston and McCain Foods, who both share the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing.

McCain Foods is a Canada-based company specializing in fries and specialty potato products. For two decades, it has been a reliable supplier of the Jollibee Group which works closely with 3,500 farmers to reimagine a more sustainable way to grow potatoes.

Anchored in its regenerative agricultural practice, Farms of the Future supports farmers in adopting techniques that conserve water, minimize chemical fertilizer usage, and enhance soil health. These efforts contribute to its inclusive goal of empowering its farmers to face threats in the global food system, such as climate change, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and food waste.

McCain Foods aims to further its commitment to responsible sourcing by operating three Farms of the Future in different growing regions on top of its locations in Canada and South Africa by 2025.

This project is one of several initiatives that helped place McCain Foods at the 55th rank in the 2023 Food and Agriculture Benchmark. The Food and Agriculture Benchmark is part of the World Benchmarking Alliance, which provides an essential tool for measuring and comparing corporate performance with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

It measures and ranks 350 keystone companies — from farm to fork — on key issues underpinning the food systems transformation agenda.

For its part, Lamb Weston, a global producer, and processor of frozen potato products, and one of the Jollibee Group’s longtime potato suppliers, has comprehensive sustainability goals focused on food, people, and the planet.

One of its banner initiatives is its sustainable agriculture program which continuously improves its processes, adopts the latest equipment and technology, and shares the best practices with its growers. Before introducing them to its growers, Lamb Weston recently piloted its technologies and practices in 100 Circles Farm—its 20,000-acre farm in Paterson, Washington, United States. With this, the company can better understand the opportunities and challenges that the farmers encounter.

Lamb Weston has also invested in soil research and technologies, believing that healthy soil is the key to climate resiliency and long-term productivity.

As the Jollibee Group continues to expand globally, it will bolster its partnership with global suppliers that share its commitment to sustainability as aligned with the company’s global sustainability agenda called Joy for Tomorrow.

The Jollibee Group launched Joy for Tomorrow to integrate its sustainable business practices into a more cohesive framework that unites the entire organization and guides its engagement with stakeholders and partners.