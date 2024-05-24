Japanese squad releases Thirdy

San-en NeoPhoenix of the Japan B.League has released former Gilas Pilipinas standout Thirdy Ravena, who played for the ballclub for four years.

As the scoring guard gets ready to pack his bags, Ravena expressed his gratitude to the team that welcomed him after his stint with Ateneo de Manila University.

The 27-year-old Ravena averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 59 games after his squad got swept by the Hiroshima Dragonflies in a best-of-three quarterfinal series.

“To the NeoPhoenix Community, thank you so much for welcoming this young kid from the Philippines with open arms. It’s been a great honor fighting for the club every single game,” said Ravena, who now becomes a free agent.

“The last four years have been a roller-coaster ride from injuries, wins, losses, battles off the court, and everything in between. I’ve most certainly learned a lot about Basketball and Life in this whole process.”

The younger Ravena was the league’s first Asian Quota player in Japan and his entry opened the floodgates for more Filipino talent.