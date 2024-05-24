Japan, S. Korea sanction Moscow, Pyongyang

TOKYO (AFP) — Japan and South Korea on Friday announced separate sanctions packages targeting companies, vessels, or individuals allegedly involved in supplying North Korean weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, in violation of United Nations resolutions.

South Korea accuses Pyongyang of sending thousands of containers of munitions to Russia, and experts have said Pyongyang’s recent testing spree may be of weapons destined for use on battlefields in Ukraine.

In August, the United States Treasury Department imposed similar sanctions as it said Russia was using up munitions and losing heavy equipment in Ukraine — forcing Moscow to turn to its few allies, including Pyongyang, for support.

Japan’s top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday the country “strongly condemns” the alleged deals.

“We have cooperated with allies like the United States to freeze the assets of 11 groups and one individual involved in the Russia-North Korea military assistance meant to support Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine,” he told reporters.

“It violates the UN security resolutions that categorically ban the transfer with North Korea of weapons and related materials,” he said.

Japan’s Asahi newspaper reported that nine of the groups and the individual were in Russia while the other two organizations, based in Cyprus, allegedly helped transport weapons from North Korea.