Grab kingpin boosts reach

For her dedication to maintaining the strong growth momentum of the leading super app in the Philippines post-pandemic, Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz was named this year’s Business Leader of the Year at Campaign Magazine’s Women Leading Change Awards Asia-Pacific.

The award-giving body extolled Vera Cruz because through her, along with Grab Philippines’ all-Filipino leadership team, the super app grew its presence in over 100 cities across the country.

The growth was instrumental in promoting a more balanced regional development, primarily through the introduction of GrabCar and GrabFood in more areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions — with services that are tailor-fitted to the needs of the local communities.

As Grab continues to expand its presence, its economic contributions have consequently grown substantially.

Economic multiplier effect

A recent study by the University of Asia and the Pacific’s (UA&P) Center for Research and Communications found that every peso spent on Grab generates an additional P3.42 for the economy, highlighting the platform’s notable economic multiplier effect. Activities on Grab have also translated to an estimated GDP contribution of P37 billion to P165.6 billion from 2019 to 2021.

Guided by her north star of creating a positive and meaningful impact in the lives of her kababayans, Vera Cruz is intent in driving Grab Philippines to continue to focus on the creation of affordable product solutions like GrabCar Saver and GrabFood Saver Delivery, and the generation of viable livelihood opportunities for Filipinos.

Unemployment reduction

A recent UA&P-CRC study found that the Grab platform has reduced unemployment by 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent between 2019 and 2021.

This aligns with Vera Cruz’s focus on driving Grab’s role as a key engine of Philippine economic growth.

“This recognition is a testament to the collective hard work, dedication, and vision of the entire Grab Philippines community — all guided by our philosophy of lifting as we rise. As we navigate the complexities of our rapidly evolving landscape, we remain steadfast in our commitment to pioneering innovative, sustainable, and inclusive solutions to improve the quality of life of all Filipinos. This recognition propels us forward, reinforcing our mission of shaping a brighter, more inclusive, and more connected future for our nation,” she said.

Vera Cruz was joined by female leader honorees in other categories, including Fintech Woman Leader Geraldine Wong of GXS Bank in Singapore, CEO of the Year Kate Bayona-Garcia of Publicis Groupe Vietnam, and Young Business Leader of the Year Melody Laogan of Initiative Philippines.