Filipino-led boutique hotel, commercial complex to rise in Clark

Clark Development Corporation and Nationstar Development Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the construction of a P145.45 million boutique hotel and commercial complex.

Led by CDC president Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera and NDC president Alessandro Jose Tengco, the groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremonies marked the start of development on a 1,159 sq. m. area along E. Jacinto St. and 879 sq. m. along M.A. Roxas St. in this Freeport.

The Henry Hotel-Clark, with its planned 40 to 45 rooms, aims to provide a unique experience centered on people, place and the Philippines, according to NDC. This project underscores a commitment to enhancing hospitality offerings and generating nearly 100 new job opportunities. Signed on 11 April, the hotel promises to redefine tourism experiences within the Freeport Zone.

In addition to the hotel, NDC’s plans include developing a commercial complex along M.A. Roxas Highway, featuring a restaurant, café, event spaces and a bar.

Key CDC executives also attended the event, including Atty. Noelle Mina Meneses, vice president for Business Development and Business Enhancement; Atty. Gloria Victoria Taruc, vice president for Legal Affairs; Engr. Teresito Tiotuyco, vice president for Engineering Services; Ma. Zoraida Camello, special assistant to the president and CEO; Thelma Ocampo, assistant vice president for Business Development; and Rodem Perez, assistant vice president for Business Enhancement.