Fil-Am gymnast takes pole position

Filipino-American gymnast Emma Malabuyo looked poised to make it to the Paris Olympics after finishing third in the first three rotations of the women’s individual all-around of the 11th Senior Women Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent Friday evening.

Malabuyo, 21, has a total score of 50.398 points in the current standings as of press time after strong performances in the floor exercise and balance beam.

The University of California-Los Angeles student-athlete topped the floor exercise with 13.333 points, finished at sixth spot in the balance beam at 12.566 points and seventh in the vault with 13.033 points, making her eligible for at least three medals in her debut in the Asian tilt.

Only in the uneven bars did Malabuyo miss the final after finishing at ninth with 11.466 points.

Hu Jiafei and Qin Xinyi of China hold the top two spots in the all-around with 50.699 and 50.566 points respectively.

But with the Chinese already gaining a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics via the team all-around at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Malabuyo is in a pole position to qualify as the best Asian gymnast available.

If she does make it, she joins teammates Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar as well as two-time world champion Carlos Yulo in the French capital.

Malabuyo could be the 13th Olympian for the Filipino delegation, which also includes fencer Samantha Catantan, weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno, rower Joanie Delgaco, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

The total of four gymnasts could be the biggest the Philippines has ever produced for the Summer Games since Evelyn Magluyan, Maria-Luisa Floro, Fortunato Payao and Demetrio Pastrana competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.