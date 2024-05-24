Falcons AP Bren trashes Blacklist Int'l, moves to upper bracket final

Defending MPL champion Falcons AP Bren proved too much for Blacklist International in the upper bracket semifinal of MPL Season 13 Playoffs on Thursday evening at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

Composed of its world championship roster of Pheww, Flap, Super Marco, Owgwen, and KyleTzy, Falcons AP Bren gave Blacklist International a 3-0 beatdown to advance to the upper bracket final tomorrow against fellow world champion Team Liquid ECHO.

"We are focused and we will prepare for Team Liquid [ECHO] because they have 3-0 a strong team in RSG PH. We are focused on our goal to qualify for MSC," said Falcons AP Bren team captain Pheww.

A two-time M-Series world champion, the MSC title has remained elusive for Falcons AP Bren throughout the years. In fact, it is the only major tournament that the team has yet to win.

Should the defending MPL PH champion emerge victorious against Team Liquid ECHO tomorrow, Falcons AP Bren will become the first of two Philippine representatives to the MSC where a whopping $3,000,000 prize pool awaits.