ECHO outlasts AP Bren, becomes first team to qualify for MSC

Team Liquid ECHO and defending MPL PH champion Falcons AP Bren pushed each other to its limit but it was the former that emerged victorious in the upper bracket final of MPL Season 13 Playoffs this Friday at SM Southmall.

Team Liquid ECHO, the M4 world champion, went toe-to-toe in the best-of-five series against the M5 world champion and ultimately came out on top with a razor-thin 3-2 score over Falcons AP Bren.

The win qualified Team Liquid ECHO to be the first of two teams to represent the Philippines in the Mid Season Cup 2024 from June 28 to July 14 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a $3,000,000 prize pool awaits.

"We will watch the games and see who we are playing against before we take a rest. We are going to prepare, watch the replay, [and] study our draft," Team Liquid ECHO head coach Tictac told Daily Tribune.

With the MSC qualification out of the way, Tictac says they can now turn their focus on winning the MPL PH Season 13 championship.

"Having an MPL trophy is an accomplishment. We are going to prepare because a trophy is a trophy. That remains an achievement," Tictac said.