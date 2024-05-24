Commitment to partners

Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc., one of the most enduring and beloved Filipino brands in the SM group’s portfolio investments, continues to drive expansion through partnerships as it rolls out an additional 30 franchise-owned stores in 2024.

Currently, Goldilocks has 926 stores as of end-2023, of which 360 are franchised-owned stores.

“Each of our franchisees is deeply embedded in their communities and this intimate local knowledge is crucial because it allows each bakeshop to feel less like a chain and more like a neighborhood store,” said Goldilocks COO Jerson Go Uy.

Even more meaningful, this business relationship that Goldilocks grows with its partners often started with longstanding love and trust for the brand. Many Goldilocks franchise owners started out as loyal customers in their youth.

Henry Gosyco has been a Goldilocks franchisee in Tacloban for 16 years, becoming a partner in 2008. He remembers his fondness for Goldilocks from his high school days.

“Since my high school days, I would eagerly request relatives traveling to Manila to bring home the classic mamon (a traditional Filipino sponge cake) and polvorón (similar to shortbread cookie),” Gosyco said.

“Over the years, my love for the brand has only deepened, and it has long been my aspiration to own a Goldilocks store.”

Gosyco has extended that brand love to community service. A number of his stores actively engage in partnership programs with LGUs in Tacloban like the Brigada Eskwela program, as well as local tree-planting initiatives and feeding programs.