COMMEMORATING GEN. KARINGAL'S 40TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

LOOK: P/BGen. Redrico A. Maranan, the district director of Quezon City, with members of the Quezon City Police District; relatives of P/MGen. Karingal; and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte lead the wreath laying ceremony to mark the 40th death anniversary of P/MGen. Tomas B. Karingal at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on 24 May 2024. Karingal became the QCPD chief from 5 July 1967 to 19 December 1975 by virtue of presidential appointment under the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. He was assassinated on 24 May 1984 along Scout Borromeo Street in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor