Chinese diplomats in wiretapping slammed

Diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Manila involved in the alleged wiretapping of a ranking Philippine military official violated Republic Act 4200, or the Anti-Wiretapping Act.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, who spearheaded the Senate investigation into the alleged wiretapping, believes that former Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos was telling the truth when he said he did not give permission to be recorded.

“I believe he is telling the truth. Vice Admiral Carlos is an honorable soldier, a graduate of the US Naval Academy. We trust his testimony,” Tolentino said in a radio interview on Friday.

“The investigation, as per the resolution I filed, was focused on whether wiretapping occurred and if it did it constitutes a violation of Philippine laws, and that’s where I am focused,” he said.

Earlier this month, diplomats from the Chinese Embassy released a supposed two-minute phone call with Carlos, where he allegedly agreed ea “new model agreement” on the West Philippine Sea.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Carlos confirmed that he spoke with Chinese military attaché Col. Li last January, but he did not permit their conversation to be recorded.

He stressed that he did not enter into any agreement with the Chinese official regarding resupply missions to the Philippine outpost, the rusting BRP Sierra Madre, in the WPS.

“I did not forge any agreement at the level and magnitude that would bind our two countries for the long term and redefine foreign policy,” Carlos told lawmakers.

To support Carlos’s testimony, Tolentino said the audio recording of their phone conversation needs to be authenticated by authorities first.

“In my appreciation of the testimonies, it seems there was wiretapping. However, I want the National Bureau of Investigation to authenticate the alleged taped conversation because it’s now easy to fabricate voices,” he said.

A Senate executive session will be held as certain sensitive information related to the national interest cannot be disclosed publicly.

Tolentino said that government agencies, particularly the Department of Foreign Affairs, should start the process of declaring the Chinese diplomat persona non grata, which could result in the diplomat’s expulsion from the country.

Congress could also amend laws related to espionage and impose harsher penalties, especially if a civilian is involved with an official.

Tolentino he would leave the taking of appropriate actions against the Chinese diplomat involved to the DFA.

The DFA had previously said it would be cautious in declaring Chinese officials persona non grata to avoid escalating the tensions between China and the Philippines.