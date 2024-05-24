BuCor introduces ‘TAMA’ program

In line with the goal to institutionalize and strengthen training management for corrections officers and trainees, the Bureau of Corrections will introduce new training approaches and management agenda (TAMA) program to be implemented in all Corrections National Training Institutes (CNTI) nationwide.

Dubbed as the “7K-TAMA Program,” the initiative aims to promote well-programmed training to develop globally competent personnel officers who will become caliber leaders in the future.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that the 7K program includes focus on value formation by indoctrinating trainees with the right attitude; a strong base of knowledge helps the brain to function more smoothly and effectively; and the development of necessary skills of trainees before they are assigned to their respective areas of responsibility

Aside from being knowledgeable as corrections officers, they must have emotional stability to face any challenges that may arise along the way while performing their assigned tasks.

Catapang also said that corrections officers and trainees must be advocates of human rights, obey and respect the laws, and uphold the democratic way of life and must have courage to do the right thing and a strong determination to fight against the wrongful acts and misconduct within the organization.

He added that corrections officers should perform their tasks with outmost integrity, loyalty, dedication and devotion to duty to bring honor not only to themselves but most significantly to the institution for the benefit of persons deprived of liberty and the public in general.