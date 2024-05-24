BuCor intensifies nationwide prison order

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is optimistic that its 965 new recruits that completed their recent training under the agency will further improve the security and order of prison facilities nationwide.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. stressed that restoring order and improve the conditions in the different prison penal farms under the agency’s supervision is one of the priorities laid down by the top leadership as it introduced the “Bagong BuCor, Bagong Bansa” program.

To recall, Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla previously stressed that reformation of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) should be the top priority as the agency moves to decongest and regionalize prison facilities.

The Corrections National Training Institute (CNTI) facilitated the training, with 77 recruits graduating from Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 57 from Leyte Regional Prison, 60 from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm on 17 May, 80 from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm on 18 May, and 187 from Davao Prison and Penal Farm.

The largest group, 504 recruits, graduated from New Bilibid Prison on 23 May.

Designated as class PAYONIRUS (Pagwasto Ayon sa Integridad Reporma Ukol sa Hangarin ng Makabagong Kawanihan ng Koreksyon), they represent the first batch of the 2023 quota.

Since December 2022, a total of 2,157 recruits from classes GAWIS-DIWA, MANDATOS, SALIG-TALA, MAKSIL-DASIG, and PAYONIRUS have completed the demanding physical and academic phases of the corrections officer custodial basic course.

Catapang has spearheaded the initiative as part of a broader reform program aimed at developing not only professional corrections officers but also individuals with strong moral values.

The program also centers on knowledge enhancement and personal growth among BuCor personnel.