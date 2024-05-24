BFAR 2025 budget under scrutiny

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will undergo rigorous scrutiny in the upcoming budget season following complaints of disparities in its assistance to fishermen and what they truly need for their livelihood.

In Friday’s joint hearing of the House Committee on National Defense and Security and the Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea on the so-called “gentleman’s agreement” between former President Rodrigo Duterte and the Chinese government, fishermen of Masinloc, Zambales lamented the lack of needed aid from the national government amid China’s persistent intrusions into their traditional fishing grounds.

The BFAR was among the agencies that received an extra allocation drawn from the multi-million-peso confidential fund request of civilian agencies that had nothing to do with surveillance.

However, Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun said that despite the massive allocation that Congress gives to BFAR, “they never give any help to our fishermen.”

“BFAR provides different solutions to fishermen whose needs are different,” Khonghun said. “We have heard from the fishermen that the boats given to them were unsuitable for their livelihood. So instead of helping them, they suffered more.”

Khonghun underscored the need to scrutinize the BFAR budget for 2025, indicating a potential anomaly inside the agency.

“I suggest that we outline the BFAR’s budget. Let’s see if the budget we give them is suitable for what the fishermen receive. Because I think there is an anomaly in the BFAR now. They fooling the fishermen,” Khonghun said.

He added that “Congress has not failed to provide funding to BFAR. The President did not fail to remind the BFAR to do their job and really go down to our fishermen and find out what they really need.”

Manila Rep. Ernesto Dionisio echoed Khonghun. He vowed that Congress would look into the BFAR’s expenditures in a bid to convert the fishermen’s traditional fishing vessels into modern, bigger ships.

“The BFAR is really one of our problems. We will solve that. What you should receive, they shouldn’t corrupt,” Dionisio said.

Other House members present during the hearing allayed fears that the fisherfolk sailing through the Bajo de Masinloc would be blocked by the Chinese militia.

Lawmakers pledged to provide the necessary aid for fishermen to pursue their fishing activities in Bajo de Masinloc and other areas despite the threat of bullying and harassment by China.

The alleged Duterte-Xi pact is suspected to have prevented the Philippines from transporting construction materials for the repair and maintenance of the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship serving as a Philippine outpost at Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), as affirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, which China blatantly disregards.